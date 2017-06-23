The Scandal

It started with a Russian hack, a President who had their back, his denial that seemed to lack, step one......deny.

This hack's a hoax, I heard him say, losers lament, a game they play, there's nothing to see here anyway, step two......divert.

It could be China, Iran or France, none of whom gave me a chance, to do my ugly vulgar dance, step three......confuse.

A dinner arranged with James Comey, get him to say I'm innocent, free, he better hope he agrees with me, step four......threaten.

I need to help my buddy Flynn, I can't chance that he'll turn me in, his resolve is wearing thin, step five.....the plea.

I pinned him down, he said the word, yes he said it, yes, I heard, first, second, and a third, step six.....relief.

His loyalty I can't obtain, his testimony caused disdain, in his job he can't remain, step seven.....revenge.

Special council, now comes in, makes it much too hard to spin, still I know that I can win, step eight......frustration.

Better hope the tapes aren't there, they could be lurking anywhere, don't think I'm being treated fair, step nine.....desperation.

Need to get this out of sight, won't go away it's a huge fight, I must tweet something weird tonight, step ten.....gaming.

I've getting tired, my nerves are shot, I can't give up, I can't get caught, what I could lose might be a lot, step eleven.....exasperated.

Keep the media at bay, make them all just go away, I have nothing left to say, step twelve.....finality.