Since the day he was born, the boy was weak. The doctors found cancer in his bone.

They had no choice, but to remove one leg, he felt scared, sad, alone.

After time, he felt so strong, he decided to run in a race.

An articficail limb that they put on him, brought a great big smile to his face.

He trained and became quite healthy, and was ready to run that day.

He said to the bullies who jeered him, "I'm running get out of my way."

He ran the race like a champion, until right at the end he went down.

His leg had broken beneath him, his body, it fell to the ground.

Standing in the crowd, was a hero who just came back from the war.

When he saw the boy in huddled mass, his heart, it ached to the core.

He ran to the boy and he muttered, everything's going to be fine.

He picked up the boy and he carried, him over the finish line.

There are tears in my eyes as I write this.

There were many who bullied this boy.

But a hero stepped up and he showed us,

how to spread around hope and joy.