A wealthy New York resident decided to run for President.

It was soon very evident, he lied...it was no accident.

Now this man could prevaricate, and used his lies to ramp up hate.

His rhetoric would obfuscate, indented not to articulate.

His base loved everything he said, they followed anywhere he led,

He got so far into their head, it left their ability to think...dead.

The cult, they loved to lend him ear, when he would speak they all would cheer,

He knew what he said they would hear, he played upon their dread and fear.

He promised things that made no sense, the cult rejoiced, it was intense.

He told them he would build a fence, without a thought of consequence.

A wall, six feet or maybe ten, the cost? who cares, well......build it then.

The voices heard from women, men, we'll make America great again.

Health care for all, it will be great, lets pass it fast, before it's too late.

It'll be so good, I cannot wait, better care at a cheaper rate.

Our allies they don't treat us fair, I'll piss them off, I just don't care.

Tell me NO? they wouldn't dare, I'll find new ones somewhere out there.

As time went on, this man exposed, he couldn't deliver what he proposed.

His cult, well, many of them supposed, that maybe they had all been hosed.

They finally said..."enough of that, we cannot stand this lying rat?"

"All these rallies, there we sat, we even bought his stupid hat!"