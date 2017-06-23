A man was told a big fat lie, he told it to another guy.

It spread around the whole country and finally, came back to me.

I couldn't make much sense of it, for I don't fall for that bullshit.

That lie, it wasn't aimed at me, but to a cult of idiocy.

A cult who loves their leader so, they follow wherever he may go.

Believing anything he'll say, a brand new lie for every day.

The truth is now their enemy, the facts with which they disagree,

exist no more, their truth prevails, their truth is lies, it reeks, it smells.

Their leader is a cunning man, he knows they eat out of his hand.

He tells them so, but they don't hear, they love this phony leader dear.

He told them he could shoot a man, and they would still remain his fan.

They care not for integrity........righteousness........honesty.

They've lost their way, this baffles me, this cult of mob mentality.

They talk alike, they think the same, they think they're winning a sick game.

This game can end, by me and you, by turning the whole congress blue.

So spread the word, let truth prevail, let's put this lying man in jail.

Let's fight for truth, let's win the day, and throw those ugly hats away.

A win is near, it's not remote, if we all get off our ass and vote.